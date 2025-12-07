Sequel to a pledge made amid the ongoing attempted military takeover, the authorities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have deployed a regional standby force to defend the Benin Republic’s democratic government, constitution, and territorial integrity. In a statement r...

Sequel to a pledge made amid the ongoing attempted military takeover, the authorities of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have deployed a regional standby force to defend the Benin Republic’s democratic government, constitution, and territorial integrity.

In a statement released late Sunday, the ECOWAS commission, acting in accordance with the 1999 treaty on conflict prevention and resolution, announced that it has drawn up forces from member states, including Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana, to restore the democratic order of the Benin Republic.

The statement reads, “Further to its earlier statement on the Republic of Benin, the ECOWAS Commission hereby informs the general public that:

“1. Pursuant to the provisions of relevant ECOWAS instruments, in particular Article 25(e) of the 1999 Protocol Relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution Peacekeeping and Security, and

“2. after consultation among members of the Mediation and Security Council at the level of Heads of State and Government,”

It added, “a. The Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has ordered the deployment of elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force to the Republic of Benin with immediate effect.

“b. The Regional Force shall be made up of troops from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Sierra Leone, Republic of Cote Divoire, and Republic of Ghana.

“c. The Force shall support the Government and the Republican Army of Benin to preserve constitutional order and the territorial integrity of the Republic of Benin.”

TVC previously reported that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the actions of the “small group” of military men over their attempted takeover of the democratic government in Benin Republic, through a military coup.



It was earlier reported that an ongoing military coup in the Benin Republic, with soldiers announcing that they have toppled the leadership of President Patrice Talon.