The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Area Command, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted an international drug trafficking ring that specialises in smuggling Cocaine and other prohibited items into the country.

According to The Nation, the joint operation carried out in Lagos on Friday led to the interception of 30 slabs of cocaine weighing 30.1 kilograms concealed onboard the MV Aruna, a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel, in Apapa port.

The seizure occurred on Friday, January 2, 2026, the first working day of the New Year at the Greenview Terminal within Apapa Port, Lagos.

The illicit substance was carefully hidden on the ship, a testament to the sophisticated tactics deployed by smugglers attempting to exploit the nation’s busiest seaport.

The Area Controller of Apapa Command, Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, commended the officers from both agencies for their vigilance and professionalism.

“This achievement reflects the strong inter-agency synergy between federal government entities and our commitment to intelligence-led enforcement,” he stated. “While criminal elements seek to outsmart us, our officers remain one step ahead, ensuring no smuggling attempt, whether disguised as import, export, or transit cargo, succeeds under my watch.”

Oshoba described the interception as a bold statement for 2026, reaffirming the command’s zero-tolerance policy towards illicit trade. In line with established protocols, the NDLEA has taken possession of the seized cocaine for further investigation and potential prosecution of those involved.

The latest bust marks the third major drug interception by the joint NCS-NDLEA team in recent weeks. Barely two weeks ago, the agencies seized 25.5kg of cocaine hidden in five bags aboard another vessel based on intelligence.

TVC News previously reported that the NDLEA intercepted 20 20-kilogram cocaine shipment from the port of Santos in Brazil, hidden in a carriage vessel at the Apapa seaport.

The drug consignment was discovered on board the vessel, an operation which led to the arrest of the Master of the ship, Captain Quino Eugene Corpus and 19 other crew members who are all Filipinos.