The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 20 20-kilogram cocaine shipment from the port of Santos in Brazil, hidden in a carriage vessel at the Apapa seaport in Lagos State.

In a statement signed by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, the drug consignment was discovered on board the vessel, an operation which led to the arrest of the Master of the ship, Captain Quino Eugene Corpus and 19 other crew members who are all Filipinos.

TVC News gathered that the operation came barely six months after 10 Thai sailors and their ship were convicted and fined $4.3 million for smuggling 32.9 kilogram of cocaine into Nigeria.

The statement reads, “Barely six months after 10 Thai sailors and their ship were convicted and fined $4.3million for bringing 32.9kg cocaine into Nigeria, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have again intercepted another commodity laden vessel- MV Nord Bosporus marked 9760110 from the port of Santos in Brazil at the Apapa seaport in Lagos with no less than 20 kilograms of the Class A drug buried under its cargo.

“The illicit drug consignment was discovered on board the vessel on Sunday 16th November 2025 by NDLEA officers who thereafter took the Master of the ship, Captain Quino Eugene Corpus and 19 other crew members who are all Filipinos into custody for investigation.”

The statement added, “Following the seizure and arrest of the crew members, the Agency filed an application for an order of court for the detention of the vessel and the 20 Filipinos on board for further investigation. The motion ex-parte in suit number FHC/L/MISC/1306/25 was argued before Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court, Lagos, who on Thursday 20th November 2025 granted the application for an initial 14 days detention of the vessel, Capt. Corpus and 19 other Filipino crew members.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that this was the first time the vessel was coming to Nigeria and Africa as it’s been largely transporting coal between Colombia and Brazil while Captain Corpus has been barely three months with the ship.”

“The Agency had in a similar circumstance arrested 10 sailors who are nationals of Thailand on 13th October 2021 on board a vessel named MV Chayanee Naree for trafficking 32.9 kilograms of cocaine from Brazil into Nigeria through the Apapa seaport. Nine Nigerian suspects were also arrested along with the Thai crew members. The 10 Thai sailors and the vessel were eventually convicted on Thursday 15th May 2025 by a Federal High Court in Lagos presided over by Justice Daniel Osiagor who also fined them $4.3 million,” the statement concluded.

In his reaction, the NDLEA Chairman, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa commended the operatives attached to the Apapa Strategic Command of the Agency as well as the Directorate of Seaport Operations for their vigilance, diligence and professionalism.

Marwa said the cocaine seizure is not just an operational success but “a clear demonstration of our heightened capacity and unwavering resolve”, adding that “we will continue to tighten our grip on all entry and exit points, especially our seaports, which transnational criminal organisations have historically attempted to exploit.”

According to him, “Let this be an unambiguous message to every international drug cartel and every internal collaborator: Nigeria is not, and will never be, your space or your foothold. The NDLEA is operating with zero-tolerance, and we will not permit any illicit drug to pass through our borders, whether by air, land, or sea. You may scheme, you may attempt sophisticated concealment, but you will fail. Our intelligence network, collaboration with international partners, and the dedication of our officers are steps ahead of your nefarious activities.”

The NDLEA boss further issued warning to any Nigerian who chooses to collaborate with foreign syndicates in the illicit drug trade, saying “You are not just committing a crime, you are betraying your nation’s future. The consequences of aiding and abetting drug trafficking will be severe and unrelenting. We are committed to using the full force of the law to dismantle your structures, seize your illicit assets, and secure your long-term incarceration”, he warned.