The Edo State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered the body of one of three women abducted in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state....

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered the body of one of three women abducted in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the suspect, identified as Musa Haruna, 23, was apprehended following sustained intelligence-led operations.

The victims—Mrs Favour Nosakhare (66), Mrs Emmanuel Annabel Osasere (28), and Miss Rejoice Otikpere (26)—were abducted on May 9, 2026, when armed men invaded their residence in Iyowa community and took them into a nearby forest.

Police said the kidnappers later contacted the victims’ families via video call, during which the women were subjected to severe abuse while ransom was demanded.

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Acting on intelligence, operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit, supported by the Police Drone Unit, launched coordinated search and surveillance operations across forest areas in Ovia North-East and adjoining communities.

On May 19, operatives tracked the gang to a forest location along a powerline, where a gun battle ensued.

The suspects fled with gunshot injuries, leaving behind exhibits including a blood-stained jacket and expended ammunition.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Haruna, who was found with a gunshot wound and reportedly confessed to being part of a kidnapping syndicate operating along the Benin-Lagos Road and Old Benin-Akure Road corridors.

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The police said the suspect subsequently led operatives to a forest in Ogwa community, where two decomposing bodies were discovered on June 2. One of the bodies has been identified by relatives as that of Mrs Nosakhare.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the operatives for their efforts and assured residents that operations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

He urged the public to continue supporting the police with timely and credible information, assuring that all those involved in the crime would be brought to justice.

Investigations are ongoing to locate the remaining victims and dismantle the criminal network.