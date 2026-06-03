Three senior commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly been killed in a joint air operation conducted by United States and Nigerian forces in the Lake Chad Basin....

Three senior commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly been killed in a joint air operation conducted by United States and Nigerian forces in the Lake Chad Basin.

The insurgents, identified as Abu Huraira, Ba Yuram and Mallam Haruna, were said to be close lieutenants of a top ISWAP leader, Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, who was recently eliminated in a separate precision strike.

The death of al-Minuki was earlier announced by former United States President, Donald Trump, and later confirmed by Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in May.

According to counter-insurgency publication Zagazola Makama, the deaths of the three lieutenants were verified through battle damage assessments and multiple intelligence sources.

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The report described the slain commanders as key figures within ISWAP’s operational, logistical and security structures across the Lake Chad Basin.

Abu Huraira was said to have coordinated field operations in the Tumbun Mota axis, while Ba Yuram reportedly oversaw logistics, procurement and weapons supply networks for the group. Mallam Haruna was described as a close protection officer responsible for the security and movements of senior commanders.

The report also indicated that other insurgent figures, including Abubakar Buduma, sustained fatal injuries during related strikes.

Security sources further disclosed that several foreign fighters, including suspected ISIS-linked drone operators, were among those killed in the operations, alongside operatives connected to ISWAP’s media and propaganda units.

Analysts believe the elimination of al-Minuki and his key lieutenants has created a significant leadership vacuum within ISWAP, potentially disrupting the group’s operational capacity in the region.

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The strikes also reportedly destroyed logistics warehouses, vehicles and supply depots, a development expected to weaken the group’s ability to sustain coordinated attacks.