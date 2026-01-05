The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunday Eitokpah Akata as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Cross River State Police Command, with immediate effect. ASP Eitokpah, who hails from ...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunday Eitokpah Akata as the new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Cross River State Police Command, with immediate effect.

ASP Eitokpah, who hails from Edo State, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force in 2022 after completing a five-year cadet programme at the Nigeria Police Academy, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry.

He has received extensive professional training in various specialised areas of policing, including combat operations and counter-terrorism, leadership and citizenship development, forensic crime scene management, as well as basic and advanced detective courses at different police training institutions nationwide.

READ ALSO: New Police Commissioner Resumes in Delta Command

The newly appointed PPRO is a certified Advanced Facilitator under the Nigeria Police Reform Programme and is also a member of the National Institute of Social Media Analysts, Abuja.

Within the Cross River State Police Command, ASP Eitokpah has held several strategic operational positions, including Divisional Traffic Officer at A Division, Calabar, and Officer-in-Charge of the Police Complaint Response Unit. In these roles, he was noted for his professionalism, discipline and adaptability.

The Cross River State Police Command expressed optimism that his appointment will enhance public engagement, improve information management and further strengthen police–community relations across the state.