Content creator Eddie Bliss has issued a public apology to actress Mercy Johnson and her family following the withdrawal of a defamation case that led to Johnson’s release from police custody.

Bliss had earlier shared unverified information from an online blog, which reportedly caused distress to Mercy Johnson and her family.

In a statement, Eddie Bliss expressed both regret for her actions and gratitude to Mercy Johnson for deciding to drop the charges.

“I came across a post from a blog online called Cutie Julls and I picked the post and posted it on my page without verifying the information and apparently that particular video caused a lot of harm and hurt to the family of Mr and Mrs Okojie. I am sincerely sorry for whatever damage I must have caused the family.

“I also want to say thank you very much ma for the dropping the charges against me. You don’t know what you have done for my family and I”, she said.

She captioned the video, “Thank you so much ma I do appreciate your kindness. I am also very sorry for the inconveniences I cost you and your family. God bless you again.”

She was arrested after Mercy Johnson reported her to the police for broadcasting false and damaging claims about her and her husband, Prince Henry Okojie.

Mercy Johnson had threatened that defamatory claims against her family wouldn’t be tolerated, saying she dropped the case out of respect for those who appealed to her.