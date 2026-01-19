Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Johnson has warned that she will take legal action against individuals and platforms spreading false information about her and her family. In a video shared on her Instagram page, Johnson disclosed that she had dropped charges against TikTok content creator Eedie...

Nollywood actress and producer Mercy Johnson has warned that she will take legal action against individuals and platforms spreading false information about her and her family.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Johnson disclosed that she had dropped charges against TikTok content creator Eedie Bliss, who had claimed that Johnson’s husband purchased a mansion for a mistress.

She cited public support and respect for those who reached out as reasons for her decision.

However, the actress made it clear that she will no longer tolerate defamatory claims, stressing that “it’s no longer business as usual” and pledging to prioritise the peace and privacy of her family.

Johnson also appealed to bloggers and members of the public to avoid mentioning her family in their posts, warning that anyone making public allegations must be prepared to substantiate their claims.

She said, “Hi guys, good morning from the other side. First and foremost, let me just say thank you all for supporting my craft. I do not take your love for granted. But I felt the need to say that it’s no longer going to be business as usual. I have plans later this year for things I have to do online, and having plans to make trouble and court cases is going to be part of them because some people just won’t leave my family alone.

“For the love and respect we have for numerous individuals, we have decided to withdraw the charges against the lady in question. Please, you all should leave my family alone.

“I am appealing to bloggers and the public to keep my name, my husband’s name, and my children’s names out of your mouths. My priority remains my family and my peace.

“This decision was made out of love and respect for certain individuals. My husband and I have decided to withdraw the charges against the lady involved in the recent controversy, but it does not mean I will tolerate false allegations going forward.

“This is no longer business as usual. While I have chosen to drop this particular case, anyone who publicly alleges wrongdoing against me will be required to prove it. Whoever alleges must be ready to prove.”