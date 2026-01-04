Following Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s decision to withdraw all ongoing defamation lawsuits against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Federal Government has formally cleared her of all related charges. Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, had directed his lawyers to withdraw all ongoing de...

Following Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s decision to withdraw all ongoing defamation lawsuits against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Federal Government has formally cleared her of all related charges.

Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, had directed his lawyers to withdraw all ongoing defamation lawsuits against several individuals, saying he was moved by the counsel of the Priest during a New Year Mass.

Speaking at the Sacred Heart Parish in Uyo on Thursday, Akpabio said he had filed nearly nine lawsuits against individuals he accused of defaming him, including Natasha, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Court documents show that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, on the 12th of December 2025, filed a notice of discontinuance notifying the Federal High Court of its decision to terminate the criminal matter against Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, initiated by the dual petitions of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

It would be recalled that she was charged, amongst others, for accusing Senator Godswill Akpabio and Yahaya Bello on Seun Okinbaloye’s Politics Today show of their plans to eliminate her.

While Senator Natasha’s petition to the Inspector General of Police on a threat to her life was ignored, she was criminally arraigned on charges of criminal defamation and cyberbullying for speaking out on the threat to her life.

Governor Usman Ododo, Senator Ekpenyong Asuquo, Ambassador Reno Omokri and Sandra Duru stood as witnesses for Godswill Akpabio and Yahaya Bello.

With Thursday’s announcement, Akpabio has formally ended all pending legal disputes arising from defamation claims, signalling closure to the publicised litigations as the year begins.