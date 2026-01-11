‎‎Renowned Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has accused a private hospital in Lagos, Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, of medical negligence and professional impropriety following the death of her 21-month-old son. ‎In a detailed legal notice dated January 10, 2026, the solicitors acting...

‎In a detailed legal notice dated January 10, 2026, the solicitors acting for Ms Adichie and her partner, Dr Ivara Esege, alleged that the hospital, its anaesthesiologist, and attending medical personnel breached the duty of care owed to their son, Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, who died in the early hours of January 7, 2026.

‎The notice was issued “without prejudice” to the parents’ rights and was signed by the law firm’s founding partner, Prof. Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

‎According to the notice, the child, born on March 25, 2024, was referred to the hospital on January 6, 2026, from Atlantis Pediatric Hospital for a series of diagnostic and preparatory procedures.

‎These included an echocardiogram, a brain MRI, the insertion of a peripherally inserted central catheter (PICC line), and a lumbar puncture.

‎The procedures were reportedly part of preparations for an imminent medical evacuation to the United States, where a specialist medical team was said to be on standby to receive him.

‎The solicitors stated that intravenous sedation was administered using propofol.

‎However, during transportation to the cardiac catheterisation laboratory following the MRI procedure, the child allegedly developed sudden and severe complications.

‎Despite being under sedation, he was said to have been transferred between clinical areas under conditions that raised “serious and substantive concerns” about compliance with patient-safety protocols.

‎He was later pronounced dead in the early hours of January 7, 2026.

‎The legal notice outlines multiple alleged lapses in his paediatric anaesthetic and procedural care.

‎These include concerns about the appropriateness and cumulative dosing of propofol in a critically ill child, inadequate airway protection during deep sedation, and failure to ensure continuous physiological monitoring.

‎The parents further alleged that their son was transferred without supplemental oxygen, without adequate monitoring, and without sufficient accompanying medical personnel.

‎They also raised concerns over the availability of basic resuscitation equipment, delayed recognition and management of respiratory or cardiovascular compromise, and an overall failure to comply with established paediatric anaesthesia, patient-transfer, and safety protocols.

‎Another major grievance cited was the alleged failure of the hospital to adequately disclose the risks and potential side effects of propofol and other anaesthetic agents, thereby undermining the legal requirement for informed consent.

‎As part of their next legal steps, the parents have demanded certified copies of all medical records relating to their son’s treatment within seven days of receipt of the notice.

‎The hospital has also been formally placed on notice to preserve all relevant evidence, whether physical or electronic.

‎The solicitors warned that any destruction, alteration, or loss of evidence after receipt of the notice would be treated as suppression of evidence and obstruction of justice, with attendant legal consequences.