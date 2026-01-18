The AFCON 2025 showdown between the West African champions Senegal and the host nation, Morocco was intense from the opening whistle, shaped by high stakes, fierce rivalry, and an electric atmosphere. Both teams created opportunities during normal time, but disciplined defending and nervous finish...

The AFCON 2025 showdown between the West African champions Senegal and the host nation, Morocco was intense from the opening whistle, shaped by high stakes, fierce rivalry, and an electric atmosphere.

Both teams created opportunities during normal time, but disciplined defending and nervous finishing ensured the score remained level after 90 minutes.

Morocco came agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when Brahim Díaz was handed a golden opportunity from the penalty spot.

His miss proved costly, keeping Senegal alive and shifting momentum as the contest wore on.

As fatigue set in and tensions flared, the breakthrough finally arrived in extra time.

Pape Gueye rose to the occasion, showing composure in front of goal to convert the chance that would decide the final and stun the partisan home crowd.

That single strike was enough to separate the sides, handing Senegal a hard-fought triumph and sealing their status as champions of Africa once again.

The success caps a commanding tournament for the Teranga Lions, who navigated the pressure of facing the hosts on their own ground to lift the trophy.

For Morocco, the defeat was a bitter end to an otherwise impressive campaign, marked by missed opportunities and the fine margins that define finals.