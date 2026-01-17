The Super Eagles secured the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Egypt, following a goalless draw in the third-place playoff. The hard-fought clash at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday, January 17, saw both teams battle intensely...

The Super Eagles secured the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Egypt, following a goalless draw in the third-place playoff.

The hard-fought clash at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca on Saturday, January 17, saw both teams battle intensely, but neither could break the deadlock in regulation time.

The match went straight to penalties, where Nigeria held their composure to emerge 4-2 winners. Ademola Lookman sealed the victory with a calm, decisive spot-kick, completing a tense shootout in which the Super Eagles converted their chances efficiently.

The triumph extends Nigeria’s flawless record in AFCON third-place matches, earning the team a record ninth bronze medal.

Despite the heartbreak of their semi-final penalty loss to hosts Morocco, the Super Eagles demonstrated resilience and determination, finishing the tournament on a high and delivering a moment of pride to millions of Nigerians.