The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the officiating team for Saturday’s third-place match between Nigeria and Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed has been appointed to take charge of the encounter, CAF announced on Friday. He will be assisted...

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed the officiating team for Saturday’s third-place match between Nigeria and Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed has been appointed to take charge of the encounter, CAF announced on Friday.

He will be assisted by two of his compatriots, Zakaria Brinsi and Akarkad Mostafa, as assistant referees, while Tunisia’s Hassani Khalil has been named as the third assistant referee.

Kenyan official Peter Kamaku will serve as the fourth official for the match.

For the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties, Algeria’s Lahlou Benbraham has been selected. He will be supported by Haythem Guirat of Tunisia and Morocco’s Hamza El Fariq.

CAF also appointed Sinko Zelli of Côte d’Ivoire as the referee assessor for the highly anticipated fixture.

Nigeria will face Egypt on Saturday in Casablanca, just days after suffering a heartbreaking semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco.

The Super Eagles were edged out 4-2 on penalties after a tense goalless draw over 120 minutes, allowing Morocco to progress to Sunday’s final against Senegal.

Saturday’s contest will mark Nigeria’s ninth appearance in the AFCON third-place playoff, a stage where the country boasts an impressive record. The Super Eagles have won all eight previous bronze medal matches, making them the most successful team in the history of the fixture.

Nigeria entered the tournament eager to redeem their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they were eliminated by DR Congo in a playoff shootout.

They began the AFCON campaign in strong fashion, scoring 14 goals en route to the semi-finals, including a commanding 4-0 victory over Mozambique and a convincing 2-0 win against Algeria.

However, the team struggled to replicate that attacking form against Morocco in the last four, despite producing a disciplined defensive display.

Coach Eric Chelle’s side will now aim to finish the competition on a positive note by securing yet another bronze medal when they take on the Pharaohs of Egypt.