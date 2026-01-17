Egypt will head into their third-place playoff match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles without two key players following disciplinary action by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Midfielder Marwan Attia and forward Salah Mohsen have both been suspended for the encounter due to misconduc...

Egypt will head into their third-place playoff match against Nigeria’s Super Eagles without two key players following disciplinary action by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Midfielder Marwan Attia and forward Salah Mohsen have both been suspended for the encounter due to misconduct in the aftermath of Egypt’s semi-final defeat to Senegal.

The Pharaohs were edged out 1-0 by Senegal, and tensions spilled over after the match, leading to unsportsmanlike behaviour from the two players. Attia was sanctioned for making gestures implying that match officials had been bribed, while Mohsen was punished for taunting Senegalese journalists.

CAF’s decision to suspend the duo has dealt a significant setback to Egypt’s preparations, leaving head coach Hossam Hassan with fewer options as he tries to rally his squad for the final fixture of the tournament.

The North African giants, seven-time African champions, are already dealing with several absences and will now have to reshuffle their lineup ahead of the crucial match.

Egypt are scheduled to face the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday. The match is billed to kick off at 5:00 pm Nigerian time.

Both sides will be aiming to finish the competition on a high note after falling short in their respective semi-final matches.