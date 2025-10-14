Senator Kaila Samaila, representing Bauchi North, has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary, Kaila cited persistent internal crises within the PDP ...

Senator Kaila Samaila, representing Bauchi North, has officially left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during Tuesday’s plenary, Kaila cited persistent internal crises within the PDP as the key reason for his defection.

The senator explained that the party’s ongoing challenges had “gravely constrained” his ability to serve his constituents effectively, prompting his decision to switch allegiance.

The letter reads: “The Peoples Democratic Party have gravely constrained my ability to discharge my constitutional responsibilities effectively and in good conscience.

“As one deeply committed to the service of our nation and the welfare of my people, I have found it necessary to realign my political engagements with a more progressive platform that embodies good governance, unity, progress, growth, and discipline in the governance of our country.”

The lawmaker said his move to the ruling APC was motivated by President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, which he described as “bold and transformative”.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: Three Kaduna Lawmakers Dump PDP for APC, Cite Party Crisis

“Consequently, I have chosen to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, and to lend my full commitment to the reforms of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

“I hold in high regard the bold and transformative reforms initiated by the President, aimed at restoring economic stability, strengthening governance, and repositioning our nation for sustainable growth.

“These efforts reflect the decisive leadership of our country, and that’s what Nigeria needs.

“I am confident that these reform efforts align with my decisive ideals and my enduring conviction to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development and democratic advancement.

“Permit me, Your Excellency, the Senate President, to express my deep appreciation to you for your exemplary leadership of the 10th Senate that has attracted all the attention,” he said.

“Your commitment to unity and legislative excellence continues to inspire confidence across party lines, and I remain committed to working under your guidance in advancing the Senate’s constitutional mandate and ensuring the well-being of all Nigerian people.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest regard, and my commitment to the unity, peace, and progress of our party,” he said.