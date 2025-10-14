Three members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The lawmakers, Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency), Abdulkareem Ahmed (Kaduna South Federal Constituency), and Sadiq Abd...

The lawmakers, Aliyu Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau Federal Constituency), Abdulkareem Ahmed (Kaduna South Federal Constituency), and Sadiq Abdullahi (Sabon Gari Federal Constituency), formally announced their defection during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Their letters of defection were read by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the sitting.

The move drew notable attention as Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani was present in the chamber to witness the formal declaration of allegiance to the APC.

In their separate letters, the lawmakers attributed their decision to ongoing internal crises within the PDP, which they said had made it difficult to pursue their political aspirations under the party.

However, Kingsley Chinda, the House Minority Leader, strongly objected to the defections, insisting that the PDP remained united.

“You could have some crisis, but that does not amount to division in the party,” Chinda argued, citing the constitutional grounds that only a party division could justify such a defection.

Deputy Speaker Kalu acknowledged Chinda’s point of order but ruled that the defection notices be accepted.

The PDP has faced a series of high-profile defections in recent weeks. Among the most notable are Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah and some members of his cabinet, who also recently joined the APC.