Ahead of his planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), several members of the Enugu State Executive Council have publicly declared their support for Governor Peter Mbah.

A video shared on Monday by Dan Nwomeh, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, on X, captured key cabinet officials affirming their loyalty to Mbah and endorsing his switch to the ruling party.

Those featured in the video included Dr. Lawrence Ezeh, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology; Dr. Amaka S. Ngene, Chairman of the Science, Technical, and Vocational Schools Management Board; and Dr. Felix Nnamani, Commissioner for Labour and Employment.

Accompanying the post, Nwomeh wrote: “Government House has realigned and connected to the centre.

“APCeee! Progress! Tomorrow is here!”

The APC flag was also prominently displayed at the Enugu State Government House, signaling anticipation for the governor’s official entry into the party.

The APC confirmed that Governor Mbah is set to formally join their ranks on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Enugu.

Speaking after his swearing-in at the APC National Secretariat last Friday, Dr. Ben Nwoye, the Enugu APC Caretaker Chairman, revealed that Mbah would be accompanied by several lawmakers and prominent political figures from the state during the defection.

Further emphasising the significance of the move, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda and Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Eneukwu described the defection as part of a strategic initiative to bolster the party’s presence and strength across the South-East region.