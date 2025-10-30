The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on 30 October 2025 witnessed a historic leadership transition as Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke officially assumed duty as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff (CAS). In his inaugural address, AVM Aneke described his appointment as: “a tremendous privilege and a solem...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on 30 October 2025 witnessed a historic leadership transition as Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke officially assumed duty as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff (CAS).

In his inaugural address, AVM Aneke described his appointment as: “a tremendous privilege and a solemn duty,” pledging to lead with humility, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national security.

He paid tribute to his predecessor, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, for his exceptional leadership, professionalism, and courage, particularly in guiding the NAF through a critical phase in the fight against terrorism. Aneke also commended the outgoing chief’s legacy of excellence, promising to build on the solid foundation already established.

In his valedictory speech, Air Marshal Abubakar thanked Almighty God for the opportunity to serve the nation and recounted milestones achieved under his leadership, including enhanced operational efficiency, capacity building, and Nigeria’s assumption of the Chairmanship of the Association of African Air Forces.

He described AVM Aneke as an officer of proven integrity, dedication, and competence, urging him to maintain personnel welfare, sustain operational gains, and preserve a combat-ready, people-focused Air Force.

Abubakar also paid tribute to fallen heroes and expressed gratitude to the President, Armed Forces leadership, colleagues, and family for their support.

Upon taking office, AVM Aneke expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence placed in him, reiterating the NAF’s: “unflinching loyalty to the President, the Constitution, and the Nigerian people.”

He pledged to strengthen inter-service synergy, enhance force readiness, and deliver a security architecture vital to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and transformation.

He also thanked the Tenth National Assembly, Armed Forces colleagues, and his family for their support.

With the transition complete, the Nigerian Air Force enters a new era under AVM Aneke, emphasising discipline, innovation, and mission focus, while remaining Willing, Able, and Ready to defend Nigeria’s airspace and uphold national pride.