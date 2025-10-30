President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially decorated the newly appointed Service Chiefs with their new ranks, marking their formal assumption of duties as the heads of Nigeria’s Armed Forces. At the ceremony, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede was decorated as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), while M...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially decorated the newly appointed Service Chiefs with their new ranks, marking their formal assumption of duties as the heads of Nigeria’s Armed Forces.

At the ceremony, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede was decorated as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), while Major General Emmanuel Undiendeye Undiendeye was promoted to Lieutenant General and confirmed as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI). Others include Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Air Marshal Kevin Aneke, Chief of Air Staff (CAS); and Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS).

The event followed President Tinubu’s announcement last Friday of a major shake-up in the nation’s military leadership — a move widely viewed as part of efforts to refocus and strengthen national security operations.

In a post on his verified X handle, President Tinubu congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to “deepen professionalism, vigilance, and unity within our Armed Forces as they serve our nation with honour.”

Earlier in the week, the new Service Chiefs had officially taken over command of their respective services at separate handover ceremonies in Abuja, following their unanimous confirmation by the National Assembly.

During the assumption ceremonies, General Oluyede and his colleagues pledged to intensify the fight against terrorism, banditry, and other security threats across the country, reaffirming their commitment to restoring peace and stability nationwide