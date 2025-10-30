The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt.-General Olufemi Oluyede, alongside the three other Service Chiefs, officially took over command of their respective services on Thursday in Abuja. They pledged to intensify efforts in the ongoing battle against terrorism, banditry, and other crim...

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt.-General Olufemi Oluyede, alongside the three other Service Chiefs, officially took over command of their respective services on Thursday in Abuja.

They pledged to intensify efforts in the ongoing battle against terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities across the nation.

Their assumption of office followed their unanimous confirmation by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The new military leadership team includes Lt.-General Olufemi Oluyede as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj.-General Waidi Shaibu as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Rear Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), and Air Vice Marshal Kennedy Aneke as Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

READ ALSO: New Service Chiefs Pledge Rejig Nigeria Security Architecture

During his farewell address, the outgoing CDS, General Christopher Musa, appealed to officers and personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to extend full cooperation to the incoming Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Oluyede, stressing that such unity was essential “in the national interest.”

At a brief handover ceremony, Lt.-General Oluyede outlined his leadership vision, emphasising that “accountability, discipline, adequate welfare, loyalty and professionalism” would define his tenure. He further assured that the campaign against “banditry, terrorist and all forms of criminality” would be pursued with renewed vigor.