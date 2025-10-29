Newly appointed Service Chiefs have pledged their resolve to rejig the nation’s security architecture as soon as they assume office. The Service Chiefs gave the assurance during a screening exercise by the House of Representatives’ joint Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force. Th...

Newly appointed Service Chiefs have pledged their resolve to rejig the nation’s security architecture as soon as they assume office.

The Service Chiefs gave the assurance during a screening exercise by the House of Representatives’ joint Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force.

The four service Chiefs are Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede and Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shuaibu, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal S. K. Aneke and Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral I. Abbas.

In his address, Lt. General Olufemi Oluyede said the recent changes in the top hierarchy by President Bola Tinubu provide an opportunity to rejig the nation’s security.

The Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, described the screening of the Service Chiefs’ nominees as an important constitutional exercise.

If confirmed, he assures Nigerians that the parliament will put the service chiefs on their toes to safeguard lives and property.

TVC previously reported that the House of Senate, on Wednesday, began the screening process of the newly appointed service chiefs.

Proceedings commenced after lawmakers suspended the Senate rul.es to admit the nominees and their guests into the chamber.

Led in by the Sergeant-at-Arms and accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, the Service Chiefs took turns introducing themselves and outlining their credentials.