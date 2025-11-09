Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has congratulated the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, on his re-election as the governor of the state. Ojukwu, in a statement on her official X handle on Sunday, wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL! “APGA wins in ...

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has congratulated the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Soludo, on his re-election as the governor of the state.

Ojukwu, in a statement on her official X handle on Sunday, wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL!

“APGA wins in ALL the 21 Local Governments of Anambra State. It’s a LANDSLIDE!

“Thank you, good people of Anambra, for keeping the faith!

“Congratulations, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Solution Governor.

“One good term deserves another! God of Moses! May your name be praised forevermore!”

TVC previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State.

Governor Soludo, according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State, won in all the Local Government areas of the State, defeating 15 Other candidates to secure his second term.

Governor Soludo polled a total of 422 644 Votes to beat all challengers in a landslide victory,the with his closest challenger, Nicholas Ukachukwu, of the All Progressives Congress polling 99, 445 Votes.