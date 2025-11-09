The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as winner of the Noevember 8th Governorship election in the State....

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State.

Governor Soludo according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State won in all the Local Government areas of the State defeating 15 Other candidates to secure his second term.

Governor Soludo polled a total of 422, 644 Votes to beat all challengers in a landslide victory with his closest challenger, Nicholas Ukachukwu, of the All Progressives Congress polling 99, 445 Votes.

Soludo a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and former Chief Economic Adviser to former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, is the third governor under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance to govern Anambra State after Peter Obi and Willie Obiano.

Anambra State the home of the former Biafran Leader, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, has stayed loyal to the party the late Biafran leader founded during his lifetime and has once again confirmed that by choosing Charles Chukwuma Soludo for a second term in office.

The final result was announced by the returning officer for the Election Professor Edoba Bright Omoregie, Vice Chacellor of the University of Benin and a Senior Advocate Of Nigeria.

Final Result

APC – 99,445

APGA – 422,664

LP – 10,576

PDP – 1,401

YPP – 37,753