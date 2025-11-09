The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of results in the Anambra State Governorship Election.

The Collation is holding at the INEC State Collation Centre in Awka, the State Capital.

Residents had gone to the poll to elect a new governor on Saturday following the end of the constitutionally allowed first term of incumbent governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

He is facing 15 Other candidates to determine who emerges as governor of the State for the next four years.

LG Results

Dunukofia

APC    APGA   LP   PDP   YPP

5687   14,892     71    16     2541

NJIKOKA

5687   22213     311   47

AWKA NORTH

Registered Voters: 84, 105

Accredited Voters: 21, 783

3,661    15, 896   299    203

Total Valid Votes: 21, 291

Rejected Votes: 461

Total Votes Cast: 21, 752

AGUATA LG

4125    35, 559   16  18  877

ORUMBA SOUTH

2,828  19,818  16  18  877

No of registered voters: 102,817

No of accredited voters: 29,565

2,615    24,664  131  17  1,519

Total Valid Votes 29135
Rejected Votes 371
Votes Cast 29, 506

OYI

Registered Voters- 114,439
Accredited Voters- 30,855

Results

5, 118  18,882  3,641  16  2,093

Total Valid Votes- 30,050
Total Rejected Votes- 786
Total Votes Cast – 30,836

ORUMBA NORTH LGA

No of Registered  Voters 102,817

No of accredited Voters 29,565

ORUMBA LGA

RESULTS

2,615   24,664  131    17    1519

Total Valid Votes: 29135
Rejected Votes: 371
Total Votes Cast: 29506

ANAMBRA EAST LGA

3,108   14,665  304  207  6,153

AYAMELUM LGA

7,478   13,340  117   13    2500

Valid Votes 23991

Rejected Votes 264

Total Votes Cast 24255

NNEWI NORTH

Registered Voters 166291

Accredited Voters  29323

Results

5,441  20,320  117  45   1100

Total Valid Votes 28715

Rejected Votes 569

Total Votes Cast 29, 284

NNEWI SOUTH LGA

9,281   17,286  73  12  567

Valid Votes: 27400

Rejected: 532

Total Votes Cast: 27932

OGBARU LGA

Registered Voters 118, 016

Accredited Voters 30, 635

3,768   22,803    347    30   2,268

Rejected Votes 764

Total Votes 30, 585

ONITSHA NORTH LGA

Registered Voters 183,656

Accredited Voters 33,582

4,677   24,225   500     111    2, 419

Valid Votes 32, 601

Rejected Votes 838

Total Votes Cast 33, 439

ONITSHA SOUTH LGA

Registered Voters 167, 078

Accredited Voters 22, 936

4, 156   15, 742     615     73    638

Valid Votes 21, 546

Rejected Votes 362

Votes Cast 21, 908

ANAOCHA LGA

Registered Voters 124, 061

Accredited Voters 28, o58

5,956    20,118   483   42   1,223

Valid Votes 28, 189

Rejected Votes 569

Total Votes 28, 758

IDEMILI NORTH

Registered Voters 246, 412

Accredited Voters 36, 048

6,383   25,498   1,275    125  613

Valid Votes 34, 961

Rejected Votes 704

Total Votes Cast 35, 665

EKWUSIGO LGA

Registered Voters 88, 828

Accredited Voters 24040

2,973   18,749     194     70     915

Valid Votes  23642

Rejected  Votes 378

Total Votes Cast 24020

IDEMILI SOUTH LGA

Registered Voters 124, 237

Accredited Voters 25, 151

6,015    17,224   276     40   476

Valid Votes 24, 431

Rejected Votes 464

Total Votes Cast 24, 895

AWKA SOUTH LGA

Registered Voters 216, 611

Accredited Voters 38, 374

5,038   27,896    520  63  1201

Valid Votes 37, 518

Rejected Votes 784

Total Votes Cast 38, 302

Collation To Resume Soon