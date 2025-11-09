The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of results in the Anambra State Governorship Election....

The Collation is holding at the INEC State Collation Centre in Awka, the State Capital.

Residents had gone to the poll to elect a new governor on Saturday following the end of the constitutionally allowed first term of incumbent governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

He is facing 15 Other candidates to determine who emerges as governor of the State for the next four years.

LG Results

Dunukofia

APC APGA LP PDP YPP

5687 14,892 71 16 2541

NJIKOKA

5687 22213 311 47

AWKA NORTH

Registered Voters: 84, 105

Accredited Voters: 21, 783

3,661 15, 896 299 203

Total Valid Votes: 21, 291

Rejected Votes: 461

Total Votes Cast: 21, 752

AGUATA LG

4125 35, 559 16 18 877

ORUMBA SOUTH

2,828 19,818 16 18 877

No of registered voters: 102,817

No of accredited voters: 29,565

2,615 24,664 131 17 1,519

Total Valid Votes 29135

Rejected Votes 371

Votes Cast 29, 506

OYI

Registered Voters- 114,439

Accredited Voters- 30,855

Results

5, 118 18,882 3,641 16 2,093

Total Valid Votes- 30,050

Total Rejected Votes- 786

Total Votes Cast – 30,836

ORUMBA NORTH LGA

No of Registered Voters 102,817

No of accredited Voters 29,565

ORUMBA LGA

RESULTS

2,615 24,664 131 17 1519

Total Valid Votes: 29135

Rejected Votes: 371

Total Votes Cast: 29506

ANAMBRA EAST LGA

3,108 14,665 304 207 6,153

AYAMELUM LGA

7,478 13,340 117 13 2500

Valid Votes 23991

Rejected Votes 264

Total Votes Cast 24255

NNEWI NORTH

Registered Voters 166291

Accredited Voters 29323

Results

5,441 20,320 117 45 1100

Total Valid Votes 28715

Rejected Votes 569

Total Votes Cast 29, 284

NNEWI SOUTH LGA

9,281 17,286 73 12 567

Valid Votes: 27400

Rejected: 532

Total Votes Cast: 27932

OGBARU LGA

Registered Voters 118, 016

Accredited Voters 30, 635

3,768 22,803 347 30 2,268

Rejected Votes 764

Total Votes 30, 585

ONITSHA NORTH LGA

Registered Voters 183,656

Accredited Voters 33,582

4,677 24,225 500 111 2, 419

Valid Votes 32, 601

Rejected Votes 838

Total Votes Cast 33, 439

ONITSHA SOUTH LGA

Registered Voters 167, 078

Accredited Voters 22, 936

4, 156 15, 742 615 73 638

Valid Votes 21, 546

Rejected Votes 362

Votes Cast 21, 908

ANAOCHA LGA

Registered Voters 124, 061

Accredited Voters 28, o58

5,956 20,118 483 42 1,223

Valid Votes 28, 189

Rejected Votes 569

Total Votes 28, 758

IDEMILI NORTH

Registered Voters 246, 412

Accredited Voters 36, 048

6,383 25,498 1,275 125 613

Valid Votes 34, 961

Rejected Votes 704

Total Votes Cast 35, 665

EKWUSIGO LGA

Registered Voters 88, 828

Accredited Voters 24040

2,973 18,749 194 70 915

Valid Votes 23642

Rejected Votes 378

Total Votes Cast 24020

IDEMILI SOUTH LGA

Registered Voters 124, 237

Accredited Voters 25, 151

6,015 17,224 276 40 476

Valid Votes 24, 431

Rejected Votes 464

Total Votes Cast 24, 895

AWKA SOUTH LGA

Registered Voters 216, 611

Accredited Voters 38, 374

5,038 27,896 520 63 1201

Valid Votes 37, 518

Rejected Votes 784

Total Votes Cast 38, 302

Collation To Resume Soon