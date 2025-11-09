The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced the collation of results in the Anambra State Governorship Election.
The Collation is holding at the INEC State Collation Centre in Awka, the State Capital.
Residents had gone to the poll to elect a new governor on Saturday following the end of the constitutionally allowed first term of incumbent governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.
He is facing 15 Other candidates to determine who emerges as governor of the State for the next four years.
LG Results
Dunukofia
APC APGA LP PDP YPP
5687 14,892 71 16 2541
NJIKOKA
5687 22213 311 47
AWKA NORTH
Registered Voters: 84, 105
Accredited Voters: 21, 783
3,661 15, 896 299 203
Total Valid Votes: 21, 291
Rejected Votes: 461
Total Votes Cast: 21, 752
AGUATA LG
4125 35, 559 16 18 877
ORUMBA SOUTH
2,828 19,818 16 18 877
No of registered voters: 102,817
No of accredited voters: 29,565
2,615 24,664 131 17 1,519
Total Valid Votes 29135
Rejected Votes 371
Votes Cast 29, 506
OYI
Registered Voters- 114,439
Accredited Voters- 30,855
Results
5, 118 18,882 3,641 16 2,093
Total Valid Votes- 30,050
Total Rejected Votes- 786
Total Votes Cast – 30,836
ORUMBA NORTH LGA
No of Registered Voters 102,817
No of accredited Voters 29,565
ORUMBA LGA
RESULTS
2,615 24,664 131 17 1519
Total Valid Votes: 29135
Rejected Votes: 371
Total Votes Cast: 29506
ANAMBRA EAST LGA
3,108 14,665 304 207 6,153
AYAMELUM LGA
7,478 13,340 117 13 2500
Valid Votes 23991
Rejected Votes 264
Total Votes Cast 24255
NNEWI NORTH
Registered Voters 166291
Accredited Voters 29323
Results
5,441 20,320 117 45 1100
Total Valid Votes 28715
Rejected Votes 569
Total Votes Cast 29, 284
NNEWI SOUTH LGA
9,281 17,286 73 12 567
Valid Votes: 27400
Rejected: 532
Total Votes Cast: 27932
OGBARU LGA
Registered Voters 118, 016
Accredited Voters 30, 635
3,768 22,803 347 30 2,268
Rejected Votes 764
Total Votes 30, 585
ONITSHA NORTH LGA
Registered Voters 183,656
Accredited Voters 33,582
4,677 24,225 500 111 2, 419
Valid Votes 32, 601
Rejected Votes 838
Total Votes Cast 33, 439
ONITSHA SOUTH LGA
Registered Voters 167, 078
Accredited Voters 22, 936
4, 156 15, 742 615 73 638
Valid Votes 21, 546
Rejected Votes 362
Votes Cast 21, 908
ANAOCHA LGA
Registered Voters 124, 061
Accredited Voters 28, o58
5,956 20,118 483 42 1,223
Valid Votes 28, 189
Rejected Votes 569
Total Votes 28, 758
IDEMILI NORTH
Registered Voters 246, 412
Accredited Voters 36, 048
6,383 25,498 1,275 125 613
Valid Votes 34, 961
Rejected Votes 704
Total Votes Cast 35, 665
EKWUSIGO LGA
Registered Voters 88, 828
Accredited Voters 24040
2,973 18,749 194 70 915
Valid Votes 23642
Rejected Votes 378
Total Votes Cast 24020
IDEMILI SOUTH LGA
Registered Voters 124, 237
Accredited Voters 25, 151
6,015 17,224 276 40 476
Valid Votes 24, 431
Rejected Votes 464
Total Votes Cast 24, 895
AWKA SOUTH LGA
Registered Voters 216, 611
Accredited Voters 38, 374
5,038 27,896 520 63 1201
Valid Votes 37, 518
Rejected Votes 784
Total Votes Cast 38, 302
Collation To Resume Soon