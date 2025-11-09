Labour Party candidate in the Anambra governorship election, George Moghalu, has rejected the poll results, declaring Professor Charles Soludo the winner. He addressed a cross-section of Journalists at his Nnewi residence on Sunday. Moghalu described the election as a scam, alleging widespread vote-...

Labour Party candidate in the Anambra governorship election, George Moghalu, has rejected the poll results, declaring Professor Charles Soludo the winner.

He addressed a cross-section of Journalists at his Nnewi residence on Sunday.

Moghalu described the election as a scam, alleging widespread vote-buying, intimidation, and underage voting. He claimed the results were predetermined before voting began, stating that the party would soon announce its next steps.

Moghalu finished fourth with 10,576 votes in the Saturday November 8th, 2025 Anambra Governorship election.

TVC previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State.

Governor Soludo according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State won in all the Local Government areas of the State defeating 15 Other candidates to secure his second term.