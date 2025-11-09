The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Festus Keyamo, has congratulated Prof Charles Soludo on his re-election victory as the governor of Anambra State. Keyamo, in a Sunday statement on his official X handle, while hailing Soludo’s victory, also ...

Keyamo, in a Sunday statement on his official X handle, while hailing Soludo’s victory, also commiserated with the candidates who lost in the Saturday poll, including the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu.

Keyamo wrote, “Congratulations to Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on his victory in the Anambra Governorship Polls on the platform of APGA. And commiserations to all those who lost, including our candidate in the APC. We win some, we lose some.”

TVC previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State.

Governor Soludo according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State won in all the Local Government areas of the State defeating 15 Other candidates to secure his second term.