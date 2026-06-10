Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has directed all political appointees serving in his administration who have declared allegiance to or defected to other political parties to immediately resign their appointments. In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, the governor said the directive was necessary…...

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has directed all political appointees serving in his administration who have declared allegiance to or defected to other political parties to immediately resign their appointments.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou, the governor said the directive was necessary to safeguard loyalty, discipline, and the integrity of public service within the administration.

Governor Fintiri noted that political appointees are expected to support and promote the policies, programmes, and political direction of the government under which they serve, warning that continued service by individuals aligned with other parties could undermine government operations.

He further directed all affected appointees to submit their letters of resignation to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government within 48 hours, while the offices of the Secretary to the State Government and the Head of Service were instructed to compile and verify a list of those affected for compliance monitoring.

The governor warned that failure to comply with the directive would attract immediate termination of appointment, withdrawal of salaries, entitlements, and benefits, as well as other administrative sanctions. He stressed that public office is a trust that must remain aligned with the vision and mandate of the administration, adding that the directive takes immediate effect.