The Anambra State gubernatorial candidate of the African Action Congress political party, Chioma Ifemeludike, has declared herself a winner after polling 292 votes in the just-concluded Saturday #AnambraDecides2025 election.

This came amid widespread criticism following her allegation of massive vote-buying in the state across all polling units. In a post on her official X handle on Sunday, the AAC candidate said, “Integrity stands firm and higher than political deception. I’m a winner!”

Ifemeludike, whose campaign pictures had previously gone viral and embroiled her in controversy during the gubernatorial build-up, expressed satisfaction with the election’s performance, stating that the process was free of malpractice.

In a unique show of appreciation for her supporters, the AAC candidate announced that she will be hosting her 292 voters to a special lunch.

“Dear 292 Solidarity voters, when can we have lunch, wine and hugs…? I can’t wait. Thank you, I love you”

TVC previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, as the winner of the November 8th Governorship election in the State.

Governor Soludo, according to results from the 21 Local Government areas of the State, won in all the Local Government areas of the State,the defeating 15 Other candidates to secure his second term.