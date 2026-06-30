Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested four suspected kidnappers who allegedly demanded ₦40 million, tramadol, energy drinks and cigarettes as ransom from the family of their victim....

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested four suspected kidnappers who allegedly demanded ₦40 million, tramadol, energy drinks and cigarettes as ransom from the family of their victim.

The suspects were apprehended during a rescue operation carried out by Amotekun operatives in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking while parading 28 suspects arrested for various criminal offences across the state on Monday, the State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, said the victim’s family reported the incident to the Corps after the kidnappers collected the ransom but still refused to release their captive.

Adeleye explained that intelligence gathered during investigations led operatives to a family allegedly involved in kidnapping activities while operating under the guise of cattle rearing.

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According to him, the operation resulted in the recovery of more than 75 per cent of the ransom paid by the victim’s family, alongside tramadol, alcoholic drinks, energy drinks, cigarettes and other items allegedly used by the suspects.

The Amotekun commander further disclosed that the suspected gang leader had been on the Corps’ watchlist since 2024 over his alleged involvement in a series of kidnapping cases across the Ondo North Senatorial District.

Recounting his ordeal, the rescued victim, Oyebade Samuel, said he was abducted after his machine developed a mechanical fault along a road in Oba-Akoko

The victim did not disclose how long he spent in captivity before his rescue.

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Authorities said investigations are ongoing, while the suspects are expected to be prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.