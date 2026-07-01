Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the deadly attack on Saai community in Mbajir Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, describing the assault as a senseless act of violence against innocent residents. In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula,…...

Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the deadly attack on Saai community in Mbajir Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, describing the assault as a senseless act of violence against innocent residents.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Tersoo Kula, the governor said he received with “a heavy heart” reports of the attack, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday and left scores of people dead, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the statement, the attack was allegedly carried out by terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.

Governor Alia described the incident as “an ugly, cowardly and unacceptable act of violence,” particularly at a time when farmers had returned to their ancestral communities to cultivate their farmlands.

“This attack is an ugly, cowardly and unacceptable act of violence, particularly coming at a crucial time when our hardworking farmers who have returned to their ancestral lands are cultivating their farms,” the governor said.

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“These enemies of progress have chosen to disrupt the peace and food security of our state by targeting the moment when crops are developing and the hope for a bountiful harvest is high,” he added.

The governor extended his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving medical treatment.

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“My heart goes out to those who lost their loved ones as well as other victims currently receiving medical attention; we pray for their swift and total recovery. I stand in solidarity with the entire Saai community during this period of immense grief,” he said.

Alia assured residents of Katsina-Ala and Benue State that his administration remained committed to protecting lives and property, urging them not to lose hope despite the latest attack.

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“I urge the people of Katsina-Ala and Benue State in general not to be discouraged because this administration remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting your lives and your livelihoods.

“We will not allow the forces of darkness to drive you away from your lands or dampen your spirits. We are building a Benue where peace and justice prevail, and this setback will only strengthen our resolve,” he stated.

The governor directed all relevant security agencies to immediately reinforce security in the affected area by deploying additional personnel to Saai and neighbouring communities to prevent further attacks.

He also ordered security operatives to launch a manhunt for those responsible for the killings and ensure they are arrested and prosecuted.

In addition, Alia instructed security agencies to provide adequate protection for farmers to enable them continue their farming activities without fear.

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The governor appealed to residents to remain calm but vigilant and to promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security agency.

“We will not rest until peace is fully restored to every corner of our dear state,” he assured.