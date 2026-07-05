Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has handed over the management of the Ibom Model Farm to Akwa Ibom State University as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural development, food security and innovation in the state. The governor disclosed this in a post shared on his official X page…...

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has handed over the management of the Ibom Model Farm to Akwa Ibom State University as part of efforts to strengthen agricultural development, food security and innovation in the state.

The governor disclosed this in a post shared on his official X page on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

According to Eno, while the university will manage the facility, the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Agriculture will provide supervisory oversight to ensure effective implementation of the farm’s objectives.

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The post reads, “I have handed over the management of the Ibom Model Farm to Akwa Ibom State University, while the Ministry of Agriculture will provide supervisory oversight.

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“The Model Farm is designed not only to boost food production but also to promote agritourism, research, innovation, and practical agricultural training for our people.

This is the first of similar model farms we plan to establish across the three senatorial districts as we continue to strengthen food security and expand opportunities in agriculture under the ARISE Agenda.”