Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has announced the recruitment and training of 500 new officers for the Ondo State Amotekun Corps to bolster the state’s security framework.

The Governor spoke at the swearing-in ceremony of 130 newly appointed Justices of the Peace.

He emphasised the importance of community involvement in combating crime, urging residents to collaborate with the government in securing their neighbourhoods.

He encouraged the new Justices of the Peace to actively contribute to enhancing local security, peace, and justice within their communities.

Governor Aiyedatiwa reminded the appointees that their role carries a “sacred responsibility” that necessitates integrity, wisdom, decorum, and fairness.

He commended their selection and assured them of government support as they work to mediate disputes, uphold social order, and promote harmony in their communities.

