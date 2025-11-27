The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed that a police operative serving in Ondo State was stabbed to death in the Arakale area of Akure, the state capital. TVC gathered that the deceased, whose identity was undisclosed as of press time, had an altercation with some individuals in the area. Accor...

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed that a police operative serving in Ondo State was stabbed to death in the Arakale area of Akure, the state capital.

TVC gathered that the deceased, whose identity was undisclosed as of press time, had an altercation with some individuals in the area.

According to the report, the confrontation escalated into a fight, during which one of the suspects allegedly stabbed him.

The police operative passed away at the hospital on Wednesday evening despite receiving medical attention in an effort to rescue him.

In a Thursday statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the command confirmed that two persons had been arrested in connection with the attack.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects are Shina Jacob, 25, and Felix Olalekan, 32.

The statement reads, “The command confirms that an incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday involving a police officer performing lawful duty in the area.

“An altercation ensued between the officer and some recalcitrant individuals, during which the officer was tragically stabbed. This unfortunate event triggered an immediate and coordinated police response.”

The statement added, “Acting swiftly, the Commissioner of Police deployed a team of operatives to the scene, resulting in the arrest of two suspects directly connected to the incident.

“The injured officer was rescued and rushed to the hospital; however, despite all efforts, he sadly passed away while receiving treatment. The follow-up operation conducted last night forms part of the command’s sustained and strategic efforts to rid the state of violent criminal elements and prevent further breaches of public safety.”

“The command will not tolerate any form of human rights abuse by its officers, just as it will deal decisively with anyone who assaults or attacks police officers in the course of their lawful duties,” the statement concluded.

Ayanlade further stated that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.