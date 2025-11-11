The All Progressive Congress under the auspices of Wanban Shinkafi Democratic Front in Zamfara state has endorsed president Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it’s sole Candidate for the 2027 Presidential election. The Organization says the move becomes necessary following the successes recorded made by the...

The All Progressive Congress under the auspices of Wanban Shinkafi Democratic Front in Zamfara state has endorsed president Bola Ahmed Tinubu as it’s sole Candidate for the 2027 Presidential election.

The Organization says the move becomes necessary following the successes recorded made by the Tinubu’s administration in the last two years.

The Founder of the organization who is also a chieftain of the APC Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi announced this during a stakeholders meeting held in Gusau, the Capital of Zamfara state.

The development follows the motion moved by Yushau Mada the coordinator of the movement and seconded by the Women Leader, Asma’u Gusau.

Mr. Abdullahi Shinkafi says Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is witnessing Transformation, growth and development.

He also reaffirmed his membership in the ruling APC and assures to contribute to the success of the APC at all levels.

APC In Zamfara according to him is one and United, but warn members against any act of anti-Party before and during elections.

The APC chieftain recall that the party has won in Shinkafi Local government area during the 2023 General election.

Acts of anti-Party and unseriousness of some party members cost the party victory during the polls.

Abdullahi Shinkafi attributes the failure of the APC to imposition of unqualified candidates by some party leaders.

He commended the dogedness of the Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly, Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar for working hard to ensure that the party stands on his feet.

Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi also declared his intention to run for the Governorship seat of Zamfara state come, 2027 under the platform of the APC.

He insist that primary election must hold in the APC at all levels ahead of the 2027 General election.

“Anti-Party, deception and lies among others does not work in Zamfara APC”.

” Zooning Will no longer hold in Zamfara APC hence other local government areas were sadlined“.

“He call on APC Members to vote Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar as Senator representing Zamfara West for the Second Time”.

For the APC to forge ahead, there’s need for the party at the state level to elect new leaders at the expiration of the tenure of the current leadership under Tukur Danfulani Maikatako.

The endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term in office as the Consensus Candidate of the APC by the Wanban Shinkafi Democratic front is coming Barely ten days after the Zamfara APC declared the president it’s sole candidate.

Members of the Wanban Shinkafi Democratic front at this gathering were drawn from across the fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara state.