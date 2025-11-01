The All Progressive Congress (APC) In Zamfara state has unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for Second Term in Office come, 2027. The endorsement follows a motion raised by the Senator representing Zamfara North Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly, Sahabi Ya’u and Seconded by...

The endorsement follows a motion raised by the Senator representing Zamfara North Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly, Sahabi Ya’u and Seconded by the Member representing Maru/ Bungudu Federal Constituency Abdulmalik Zubairu

The endorsement is lead by former Governor, Abdul’azeez Yari Abubakar, now Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial Zone at the National Assembly during a political gathering in Talata Mafara Local Government area of Zamfara State

Senator Yari says the APC and Nigerians has no other candidate than president Bola Ahmed Tinubu considering the successes he has recorded in the last two years.

President Bola Tinubu according to the Zamfara APC has redeemed the confidence many Nigerians lost on political leaders by delivering on his Campaign Promises

The meeting which was centered on the Unity of the APC in Zamfara has in attendance Former Deputy Governor’s, serving and former Federal and state Lawmakers, former commissioners, Stakeholders and party executives at a levels.