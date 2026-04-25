President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and Lagos politician, Otunba Alhaji Busura Alebiosu, on his 90th birthday, describing him as a repository of wisdom and a key figure in the state’s political evolution. In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated elder statesman and Lagos politician, Otunba Alhaji Busura Alebiosu, on his 90th birthday, describing him as a repository of wisdom and a key figure in the state’s political evolution.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President commended Alebiosu’s longstanding contributions to public service, grassroots mobilisation, and the promotion of unity and development in Lagos State.

Tinubu highlighted the nonagenarian’s role as a member of the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council (GAC), noting that his experience and counsel have continued to shape leadership decisions and strengthen democratic institutions in the state.

According to the President, “Alhaji Alebiosu represents a generation of elders whose sacrifices laid the foundation for the growth and stability we enjoy today. His commitment to truth, discipline, and service remains an inspiration to younger generations.

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“May his legacy of patriotism and quality leadership continue to inspire Nigerians across all walks of life.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to grant him more years of good health, peace, and fulfilment.“

The President wished the Ijebu high chief continued good health and expressed hope that his legacy would remain a source of inspiration across the country.