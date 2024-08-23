First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has flagged off the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Economic Empowerment Programme for women petty traders nationwide.

The scheme was inaugurated on Thursday with the issuance of a 50,000 Naira company recapitalization award to 37,000 participants nationwide.

The First Lady began disbursing the grant in Asaba, Delta State’s capital, where 1000 modest traders benefited from the plan.

According to her, the grant, which is part of RHI’s economic empowerment initiative, is intended to assist petty traders in overcoming some of their business obstacles, creating more jobs, and expanding the informal sector’s contributions to the national economy.

While identifying economic empowerment as a core objective that the Renewed Hope Initiative has consistently delivered on for both women and youth across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria to support the economic reforms of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, the First Lady noted that empowering women economically is not just a moral imperative but a strategic one.

Applauding the intervention of the First Lady and for choosing the state for the flag off of the grant, Delta State Governor, Sherriff Oborevwori, represented by his wife, Tobore Oborevwori announced the donation of an additional N50,000.00 grant by his administration to further empower the beneficiaries.

He noted that Mrs. Tinubu has demonstrated true motherhood through the various contributions of her Initiative, RHI, especially in the areas of Agriculture, Education, Economic Empowerment, and Social Investment.

The RHI Economic Empowerment for 1000 Women Petty Traders per State is held simultaneously nationwide.

Each beneficiary received N50,000.00 as a business recapitalization grant from the Renewed Hope Initiative, a pet project of the First Lady.