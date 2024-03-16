Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu says education is very important and a critical part of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She insists the government will continue to accord it the prominence it deserves.

The first lady disclosed this at the flag-off of the distribution of exercise books to public primary school pupils and junior secondary school students across the Nation.

The exercise books distributed are part of the Education Program of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI will give each state of the federation 50,000 exercise books while Kano and Lagos States will get 100,000 exercise books due to the population.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said the distribution which would be through each State Universal Education Board will be an annual event.

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission, Hamid Bobboyi applauded the First Lady for the initiative, and he pointed out the importance of writing materials to the school system.

He said many State Universal Education Boards neglect this aspect of the system.

With this symbolic presentation, all states coordinators of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI who are the Wives of the Governors, would begin to pick up their exercise books immediately for onward distribution to the public primary school pupils and junior secondary school students.