Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has reiterated the call for Nigerians to get more involved in Agricultural production.

She was speaking when she received the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed in her office at the State House, Abuja.

The First Lady said that the various interventions of the Renewed Hope Initiative, RHI especially in the areas of Agriculture, Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Welfare are to complement the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu said there is a need to inspire the youth to think appropriately about the nation.

She added that the RHI has commenced the monthly Food Outreach Program to the IDP’s and Persons with Disabilities.

In her remarks, the Deputy Secretary General of the UN Aisha Mohammed explained that the Organisation is looking forward to the country committing more funds to Youth, Women and Girls.