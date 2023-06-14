Wife of Nigeria’s president Oluremi Bola Tinubu has given out grants to hundreds of Youth as a way to ensure economic sustainability.

Her representative says this is one of her many promises to be fulfilled during her tenure as first lady of Nigeria.

The June 12 democracy is a day that symbolizes freedom for Nigerians and assures constant welfare for citizens of the country.

This was stated by the first lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Tinubu while celebrating with residents of Lagos Central Senatorial District by giving grants to over a hundred youths in the area.

A former beneficiary and now a trainee says hands on skills like this are important to build Financial Independence.

After three days of hair making, catering among others some students show off their handwork.

Represented by honorable Wahab Allahbia King, Senator Oluremi Tinubu says this program would enable more youth become self-reliant and economically stable.

The training is also expected to allow the students contribute their quota to the development of the nation’s economy.