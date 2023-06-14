At least 32 migrants have drowned and more than 100 Others rescued after their fishing vessel capsized off the coast of southern Greece.

The boat was reportedly en-route to Italy from Libya in North Africa.

It is unclear how many people were on the vessel when it sank about 50 miles (80 km) south-west of Pylos.

Greece’s coastguard said the boat was spotted in international waters late on Tuesday by an aircraft belonging to EU border agency Frontex.

It said an extensive search operation had been complicated by strong winds.

It added the passengers “refused any help” and later said none on board were wearing life jackets.

A few hours later, the boat capsized and sank, triggering a search and rescue operation.

State broadcaster ERT said most on board were young men in their 20s.

The nationalities of the victims have not yet been announced.

Survivors have been taken to the town of Kalamata for treatment, officials said.

Greece is one of the main routes into the European Union for refugees and migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

More than 70,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in Europe’s frontline countries this year, with the majority landing in Italy, according to UN data.