Vice president Kashim Shettima earlier on Tuesday met with the permanent Secretary of the State House Tijani Umar and other senior civil servant as part of efforts to improve administrative functions and operations in his office.

He called for harmonious working relationship during his tenure especially in the execution of the mandate of the apc-led federal

government.

Mr Shettima was briefed by heads of units in the office of the vice president as he called for greater collaboration between civil servants and political appointees as the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu set out to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.