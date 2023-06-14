Troops of operation Hadarin Daji deployed to Tsafe Local Government area has rescued ten farmers abducted by armed bandits.

They were abducted on the 6th of June while working on their farms

The Victims who spent seven days in Captivity are all male adults

A statement from authorities of operation Hadarin Daji says, the Terrorists abandoned the Victims in the bush on sighting troops approaching their camps.

The rescued hostages according to the military authorities have been debriefed and reunited with their families

Operation Hadarin Daji says it will continue to push hard on the Terrorists until Zamfara and other states under it’s area of responsibility is free of criminal activities

This Successes by troops is coming a few days after armed bandits killed a health worker abduct his two wives, four Children and forty other persons in Jangebe Community in Talata Mafara LGA

Tsafe Local Government in Zamfara is bordering Katsina state and is one of the Council areas bandits are terrorizing Communities and travellers on the highway.