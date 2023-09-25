Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji has rescued fifteen Kidnapped victims in Bukkuyum Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The victims were among the unspecified number of Persons abducted by the Terrorists in kayan Boggo village in Bukkuyum Local Council.

Advertisement

The bandits according to a press statement by authorities of operation Hadarin Daji abandoned the Kidnap Victims and flee into the forest following troops Superior fire

The statement adds that troops on receiving the information, mobilized and block the bandits route forcing them to abandon the Victims and run for their lives

The rescued Kidnap victims were reunited with their families through the District Head of Gwagshi.