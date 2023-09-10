The Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI has again rescued eighteen kidnapped victims within its Areas of Responsibilities covering Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina and Sokoto states.

The successes were recorded when troops deployed at Forward Operating Base, Anka in Zamfara state rescued five Kidnap Victims after a gun duel with armed bandits along Anka – Baggega Road

The victims who are mostly traders conveying goods in a canter truck to Bagega weekly market were abducted by armed bandits who blocked Anka – Baggega Road

Also, on 8 September 2023, troops of FOB Baggega in Zamfara state while on a fighting patrol intercepted and rescued 6 kidnapped victims who escaped from their captives in Gando forest. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped from Mahuta community in Kebbi state and have spent ten weeks in captivity.

Similarly, Troops of FOB Hannutara in Zamfara state rescued two victims who were kidnapped in their farm lands.

A few hours after the incident, the Kidnap Victims were abandoned by their captors on sighting troops on routine and confidence building patrol approaching the farm.

In the same vein, acting on distress call from locals on armed bandits activities in Danfanmi village in Kaura Namoda Locla Government, Troops of OPHD in Birnin Magaji immediately mobilized to the affected villages which led to the rescue of three victims.

In a related Development, troops deployed at Tsafe LGA of Zamfara state rescued two female who were kidnapped at late hours when bandits invaded their community.

They were immediately taken to General Hospital Tsafe for medical attention.

A press statement signed by Captain Yahaya Ibrahimu says that all rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authority to reunite them with their families.

The Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD), Major General Godwin Mutkut who doubles as the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army commend the troops for their vigor, resilient and prompt response to distress call which led to the rescue of the victims.

He also appreciated the collaborative efforts of the people of the Northwest for providing timely information to the Troops.

General Mutkut further assures the people of the troops commitments and dedication in providing adequate security across the region.