Security operatives in a join operation comprising of the military, police, DSS, civil defence and the vigilantes have succeeded in rescuing three persons abducted by kidnappers in Kanzanna forest of Bunza Local Government Area.

Terrorists had earlier attacked the community, killing three persons and abducted unspecified number of persons.

But a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Kebbi state Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki said the joint security operation team has also killed one suspected bandit while several others escaped with bullet wounds following an attack launched by the troops against the bandits who have carried out series of nefarious activities in Kalgo, Bunza and Arewa Local Government Areas of Kebbi State.

He said the governor had earlier visited the communities affected by the banditry in Kalgo and Bunza Local Governments and promised to take proactive measures against the criminal elements.

According to him, this followed an emergency security council meeting with all the security heads in the state and directed the setting up of a joint operation involving all the security agencies, with a clear mandate to go after the bandits and provide adequate security in the affected villages.

The statement quoted the director Security, Cabinet Office , Birnin Kebbi, AbdulRahman Usman, saying that, the governor has also directed the provision of adequate logistics support for the joint operation team as well as directed the deployment of more security personnel in the affected local Government Areas to bolster security for the protection of lives and properties of people .

The gallant efforts of the joint security team as well as the holistic commitment of state government at providing the necessary support and assistance to the joint security agencies is expected to arrest the security threat in that axis of the state, which is a trade route connecting Nigeria with other west African countries.

