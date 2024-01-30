Troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI has killed two armed bandits and rescued twenty kidnap victims unhurt in Zamfara.

Among the bandits killed was a notorious terrorists’ leader identified as Sainaje from Katsina state in a separate operations conducted by the troops.

A press statement signed by yhe Information Officer of Operation HADARIN DAJI Captain Ibrahim Hahaha says the successes recorded is in continuation of the dry season clearance operations in its Areas of Responsibility in Zamfara and environs.

He says the operation took place at terrorists’ enclaves located in Rukudawa, Dumburum, Tsanu, Birnin Tsaba, Magare and Shamushalle general areas of Zurmi and Birnin Magaji Local government areas of the state.

During the operation according to the Statement, all discovered terrorists’ enclaves including that of a notorious terrorist kingpin identified as Sule were destroyed, as the terrorists fled their camps during exchange of fire with the troops.

Similarly, the troops again rescued another two kidnap victims who were abducted while on transit along Shinkafi-Isa road in Zamfara.

The victims were abandoned by their captors during a gun duel with the highly motivated troops whose timely response led to the rescue.

Authorities of operation Hadarin Daji says all the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authorities to be reunited with their respective families.