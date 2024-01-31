Three persons who were kidnapped by bandits in Jalingo Taraba State capital have been rescued by Troops of 114 Battalion (Rear) of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations 6 Brigade, Leiutenant Olubodunde Oni made available to Tvcnews.

The statement said that the troops acted on intelligence regarding the movement of the bandits with their victims from Ardo-Kola to Yoro, and then deployed it’s men in Apawa village of Yoro Local Government Area to the area and trailed the armed group.

It added that the troops displaying exceptional skill and determination engaged the criminals with superior firepower which forced the bandits to abandon their three abducted victims.

Oni said ”We are pleased to report that the rescued individuals have been reunited with their families as we continue on the trail of the kidnappers'”

”This courageous operation highlights the unwavering commitment of the 6 Brigade to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of Taraba State. Law-abiding citizens are urged to support this effort by cooperating with the troops by giving them credible informations.””