Men of the 6 Brigade, Jalingo has engaged in a fierce battle with bandits in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State where it recovered two dead bodies.

In a statement made available to TVC News by the spokesman of the Brigade, Lt. Olubodunde Oni, said that the clash occurred following the sound of gunshots near a disputed land along Tsukundi Road.

According to him upon receiving the information, the troops of 93 Battalion, under 6 Brigade, swiftly mobilized to the scene. They discovered two individuals already dead, presumably shot by unknown persons. Additionally, one person sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately given medical attention.

He explained that in a display of bravery and professionalism, the gallant troops combed the surrounding bushes near the incident area.” Upon encountering the armed groups, the troops effectively deployed their superior firepower, compelling the militias to abandon their positions and flee the scene.”

He statement added that Exploiting the general area, the troops successfully recovered a cache of weapons, including 2 AK 47 Rifles with 36 Rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition, 10 empty cases of 7.62 MM, 1 Double Barrel Rifle and 1 Single Barrel Rifle with 14 live cartridges.

“This encounter serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the military in maintaining peace and security in Taraba State. The residents and general public are rest assured that troops of 6 Brigade will not relent in their efforts until all criminal elements within the state have been flushed out from their enclaves.” He said.