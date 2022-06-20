Police engage bandits in gun battle in Zamfara, kill one, recover rifle

At least, one notorious bandit was killed, an AK47 riffle and eighteen rounds of live ammunition were recovered in Zamfara Village during fierce gun battle with security operatives on Sunday.

The bandit was killed when police Operatives alongside members of the local vigilante group engaged the attackers in a gun battle that lasted for hours Sunday afternoon in Saran Gamawa, Unguwar Mata and other Neighboring villages in Gummi Local Government.

Two persons were also whisked away by the bandit to an unknown destination

The incident occurred when Police Tactical Operatives deployed along Gummi/Bukkuyum axis received a distress call that armed bandit terrorists on motorcycles invaded Saran Gamawa and Unguwar Mata villages with intent to kill and abduct innocent members of the communities

A press statement signed by the Zamfara Police Spokesperson Superintendent Mohammed Shehu says, the Police in collaboration with the vigilante in the affected villages mobilised forces and engaged the bandit terrorists in an extensive gun battle which led to the killing of one bandit terrorist while others retreated back to the forest with possible gun shot wounds

The statement adds that the Zamfara Police Commissioner Ayuba Elkanah Commend the resilience of the joint operatives and urges them not to relent in the command’s effort to safeguard the lives and property of innocent citizens

The Commissioner of police has also directed Anka Area Commander and neighbouring Divisional Police Officers to deploy reinforcement to complement the ongoing confidence building patrol aimed at averting further attack on nearby communities

The Zamfara Police boss task troops to ensure speedy rescue the two kidnapped victims already abducted by the assailants before Police arrived the scene.

While assuring of the Command’s readiness to protect lives and property of citizens, CP urges members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the ongoing effort to rid the state of banditry and other criminal elements.

This is the second time in three days that armed bandit terrorists are attacking Communities in Zamfara.

Armed Bandits had on Friday last week invaded Hwahwara Community in Zurmi Local Government area and abducted Unspecified number of Persons.

The kidnap Victims are still in Captivity and no ransom has been demanded yet by the Abductors

Communities in Zamfara state has over the years suffered bandits attack leading to the killing and displacement of innocent citizens, farmers, abduction of Persons including travelers and destruction of Properties among other unholy acts.